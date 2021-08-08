Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 8 2021 3:00pm
04:44

Byron Green gearing up for Paralympic games.

Vancouver’s Byron Green is rested up and ready for his 2nd Paralympic games. Green wining gold in Wheelchair Rugby at Pan Am games, now he’s ready to add an Olympic medal.

