August 7 2021 5:56pm
02:08

Digging up the past in southern Alberta

Archaeology students from the University of Lethbridge are busy getting their hands dirty. Jessica Robb takes us to an excavation site at Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump to show us what discoveries they’ve dug up.

