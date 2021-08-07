Global News Morning Edmonton August 7 2021 2:07pm 04:53 The Edmonton International Fringe Festival makes its return One of our city’s favourite festivals is back. The 40th edition of the Fringe Festival will return this month. Artistic Director, Murray Utas explains what Edmontonians can expect. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8094929/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8094929/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?