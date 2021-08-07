Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Edmonton
August 7 2021 2:07pm
04:53

The Edmonton International Fringe Festival makes its return

One of our city’s favourite festivals is back. The 40th edition of the Fringe Festival will return this month. Artistic Director, Murray Utas explains what Edmontonians can expect.

Advertisement

Video Home