Indigenous Artists August 6 2021 8:29pm 02:33 Online music festival showcases Indigenous talent An online music festival is highlighting Indigenous talent from across the province every Thursday of august. Sydney Morton caught up with the organizers to learn about the lineup of artists. Indigenous musicians across B.C. in the spotlight in online festival, Indigifest