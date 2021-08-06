Menu

Alberta
August 6 2021 3:50pm
02:19

‘Apparently Quebec parents and kids get favorable considerations’: Kenney slams feds over childcare funds

Premier Jason Kenney slammed the federal government after it announced a $6-billion transfer to Quebec aimed at strengthening child care, saying Alberta asked for the same deal and was denied.

