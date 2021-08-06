Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
August 6 2021 10:34am
03:47

Accessibility concerns around Canada’s new ArriveCAN travel app

The CNIB is raising concerns about the federal government’s new ArriveCAN travel app, and the challenges it presents to the visually impaired.

Advertisement

Video Home