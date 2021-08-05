Global News Morning Edmonton August 5 2021 12:10pm 05:00 Urban River Adventures invites Edmontonians to explore their own backyard Urban River Adventures aims to help Edmontonians discover adventure right at the edge of the North Saskatchewan River. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8088643/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8088643/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?