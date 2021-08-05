Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
August 5 2021 12:10pm
05:00

Urban River Adventures invites Edmontonians to explore their own backyard

Urban River Adventures aims to help Edmontonians discover adventure right at the edge of the North Saskatchewan River.

