Global News Morning Edmonton
August 5 2021 11:58am
03:43

2021 Alberta on the Plate

The Alberta on the Plate dining event sees restaurants from all around the province feature set priced menus that help diners explore locally-grown options. Mary Bailey from The Tomato magazine and Mike Day from Terkkara Lodge chat about the event.

