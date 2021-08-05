Global News Morning Edmonton August 5 2021 11:58am 03:43 2021 Alberta on the Plate The Alberta on the Plate dining event sees restaurants from all around the province feature set priced menus that help diners explore locally-grown options. Mary Bailey from The Tomato magazine and Mike Day from Terkkara Lodge chat about the event. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8088584/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8088584/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?