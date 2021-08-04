Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 4 2021 10:35am
03:21

Saskatoon woman joining Prime Minister’s Youth Council

Topaza Yu, a University of Saskatchewan student from Saskatoon, is one of 10 new members of the Prime Minister’s Youth Council. She joins Global News Morning to talk about the role.

