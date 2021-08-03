Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 3 2021 10:30pm
01:50

A closer look at micro-fabrication lasers

Su-Ling Goh tells us about how Alberta researchers say micro-fabrication lasers will be a big boost for the province’s health technology sector.

Advertisement

Video Home