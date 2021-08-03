Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
August 3 2021 8:25pm
02:41

Alberta’s TV and film production booms following tax credits

Alberta has seen a dramatic rise in film and television production since introducing a number of incentives over the last year and a half. Tomasia DaSilva reports.

Advertisement

Video Home