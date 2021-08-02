Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 2 2021 10:27pm
02:04

Alberta man balances being an MMA fighter as well as a firefighter

An Alberta man has proven to have a passion for two kinds of fighting. As Slav Kornik explains, he is not only an MMA fighter, but also a firefighter.

