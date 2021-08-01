Menu

Global News at 6 Saskatoon
August 1 2021 7:04pm
02:25

First Saskatchewan resident inducted into Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame

WATCH: The North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame inducted their first Saskatchewan resident on Thursday, musician JJ Guy.

