Extreme Conditions
July 31 2021 1:41am
02:19

Heat warning in effect for next 48 hours

A heat warning has been issued for the province as we get set to face our second stretch of dangerously hot weather this year. As Kristen Robinson reports, Vancouver’s iconic Stanley Park will be closed overnight due to fire risk.

