Extreme Conditions July 31 2021 1:41am 02:19 Heat warning in effect for next 48 hours A heat warning has been issued for the province as we get set to face our second stretch of dangerously hot weather this year. As Kristen Robinson reports, Vancouver’s iconic Stanley Park will be closed overnight due to fire risk. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8076177/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8076177/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?