Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 30 2021 6:14pm
01:43

Toronto Blue Jays back on home soil at Rogers Centre

After a season like no other, the Toronto Blue Jays returned to Rogers Centre after being away for close to two years. Shallima Maharaj was there.

