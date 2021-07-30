Global News Morning Toronto July 30 2021 9:56am 05:08 Canada officially marks Emancipation Day commemorating the end of slavery Steven Cook, site manager of Uncle Tom’s Cabin Historic Site, talks about commemorating Emancipation Day on August 1st which marks the Slavery Abolition Act coming into effect in 1834. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8073467/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8073467/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?