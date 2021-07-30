Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
July 30 2021 9:56am
05:08

Canada officially marks Emancipation Day commemorating the end of slavery

Steven Cook, site manager of Uncle Tom’s Cabin Historic Site, talks about commemorating Emancipation Day on August 1st which marks the Slavery Abolition Act coming into effect in 1834.

