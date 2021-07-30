Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
July 30 2021 6:23am
05:11

An inside look at Splashifax

Global’s Graeme Benjamin checks out Nova Scotia’s newest waterpark Splashifax in Hammonds Plains, N.S. The park is located at Hatfield Farm, offering customers a water park experience like no other. Have a look!

