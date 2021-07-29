Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 29 2021 5:46pm
01:25

Toronto Blue Jays get set for return to play at Rogers Centre

It’s been 670 days since the Toronto Blue Jays played on home soil and on Friday the team is back. Shallima Maharaj got a sneak peek at how they’re preparing to welcome fans back.

