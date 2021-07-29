Menu

Agriculture
July 29 2021 7:11pm
01:53

Severe drought in Alberta brings on early harvest

The devastating drought continues to hit Alberta farmers hard and the hot, dry weather has sped up harvest across the Prairies. As Quinn Campbell reports, dryland farmers are seeing significant yield loss, some even abandoning their crops.

