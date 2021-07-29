Global News Morning BC July 29 2021 9:48am 04:34 BC Paramedics brace for more hot weather Troy Clifford of the Ambulance Paramedics and Dispatchers of BC discusses whether his members are better prepared to cope with heat-related emergency calls as B.C. braces for another heat wave. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8070554/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8070554/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?