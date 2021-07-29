Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 29 2021 9:48am
04:34

BC Paramedics brace for more hot weather

Troy Clifford of the Ambulance Paramedics and Dispatchers of BC discusses whether his members are better prepared to cope with heat-related emergency calls as B.C. braces for another heat wave.

