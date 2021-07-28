Menu

Sports
July 28 2021 7:21pm
01:55

Young Lethbridge athletes react to women’s Olympic success: ‘It’s super inspiring’

As Canadian women continue to earn Olympic medals, young athletes in Lethbridge are tuning in. Eloise Therien has more about how these large-scale competitions are motivating locals.

