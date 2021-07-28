Sports July 28 2021 7:21pm 01:55 Young Lethbridge athletes react to women’s Olympic success: ‘It’s super inspiring’ As Canadian women continue to earn Olympic medals, young athletes in Lethbridge are tuning in. Eloise Therien has more about how these large-scale competitions are motivating locals. ‘I could be up there’: Lethbridge athletes inspired by Olympic women’s success REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8068747/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8068747/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?