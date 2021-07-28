downtown community safety partnership July 28 2021 6:42pm 01:46 Is Downtown Winnipeg safety improving? The Downtown Community Safety Partnership is celebrating one year since it began. Global News reporter Marney Blunt examines what’s next for the partnership as it strives to create a safer city centre. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8068512/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8068512/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?