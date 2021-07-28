Menu

downtown community safety partnership
July 28 2021 6:42pm
01:46

Is Downtown Winnipeg safety improving?

The Downtown Community Safety Partnership is celebrating one year since it began. Global News reporter Marney Blunt examines what’s next for the partnership as it strives to create a safer city centre.

