Global News Morning Montreal
July 27 2021 12:56pm
03:09

Créer des Ponts art project

Créer des Ponts gives emerging artists a unique opportunity to exhibit their works in public and commercial spaces in Montreal. Global’s Eramelinda Boquer learns more.

