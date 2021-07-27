Global News Morning BC July 27 2021 11:05am 03:39 Warning issued about the dangers of carbon monoxide Ahead of the long weekend, Dean Schmitke with Technical Safety BC, shares tips on how to prevent carbon monoxide exposure while on summer vacation REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8063231/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8063231/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?