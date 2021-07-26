Menu

Canadian Water Polo Team
July 26 2021 1:19pm
02:03

Family and friends cheer on Canada and local Pointe-Claire native, Joelle Bekhazi

Family and friends cheered on local hometown Olympian Joelle Bekhazi as she took to the pool as a member of Canada’s water polo team. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has more from the viewing party.

