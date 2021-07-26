Global News Morning Halifax July 26 2021 6:06am 05:31 ATLAS Program teaches local students about space We chat with Alexandra Fenton, executive director of SuperNOVA at Dal, to learn more about how the summer ATLAS Program is teaching high school students about space in a whole new way REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8059515/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8059515/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?