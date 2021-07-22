Menu

The Morning Show
July 22 2021 10:22am
07:10

TMS Couch-ella: Métis singer Celeigh Cardinal performs ‘There Ain’t No Way’

2020 Juno Indigenous Artist of the year Celeigh Cardinal joins The Morning Show to talk about Tragically Hip and her new single ‘There Ain’t No Way.’

