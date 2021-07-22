The Morning Show July 22 2021 10:22am 07:10 TMS Couch-ella: Métis singer Celeigh Cardinal performs ‘There Ain’t No Way’ 2020 Juno Indigenous Artist of the year Celeigh Cardinal joins The Morning Show to talk about Tragically Hip and her new single ‘There Ain’t No Way.’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8050939/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8050939/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?