Animal Fostering July 22 2021 10:19am 04:57 Manitoba Animal Alliance taking care of pets left behind in remote communities Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans speaks to the Manitoba Animal Alliance to find out how the organization is caring for pets left behind in the current fire evacuations. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8050938/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8050938/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?