BC Wildfire
July 21 2021 8:57pm
02:21

Hundreds of people evacuated from Fauquier, Edgewood area

A growing list of communities are mostly empty in the Edgewood and Fauquier area as wildfires encroach from all sides. But as Jules Knox reports, not everybody is making the decision to leave.

