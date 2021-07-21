Menu

Canada
July 21 2021 5:40pm
02:41

KFHC tenants speak about “terrible” living standards

Tenants of the Van Order Drive apartment complex, run by Kingston and Frontenac Housing Corporation, say that they are living in sub-standard conditions.

