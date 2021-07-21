Menu

The Morning Show
July 21 2021 10:42am
10:08

Kim Mitchell & Ed Robertson perform ‘On The Road’

The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) inducted rock legend Kim Mitchell and he has a special performance for TMS Couch-ella with Barenaked Ladies’ Ed Robertson.

