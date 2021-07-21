Canada July 21 2021 10:05am 03:51 Winnipeg makes TIME’S list of the World’s Greatest Places Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans chats with Dayna Spiring, President & CEO, of Economic Development Winnipeg about the impact of Winnipeg making TIME’S list of the World’s Greatest Places. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8046838/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8046838/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?