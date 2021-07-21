Menu

Canada
July 21 2021 10:05am
03:51

Winnipeg makes TIME’S list of the World’s Greatest Places

Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans chats with Dayna Spiring, President & CEO, of Economic Development Winnipeg about the impact of Winnipeg making TIME’S list of the World’s Greatest Places.

