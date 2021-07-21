Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
July 21 2021 7:47am
05:57

PEI brewery gives Canadians a healthier way to socialize with non-alcoholic craft beer

We chat with Mitch Cobb, Co-Founder and CEO of Libra, non-alcoholic craft beer about their successful launch during the pandemic and the new release Hazy IPA.

