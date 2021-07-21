Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
July 21 2021 6:51am
06:27

Award-Winning Nova Scotian Comedian Pens Children’s Book

Award-winning comedian, Jay Malone, is calling on Nova Scotians to help him create a children’s book and raise funds for healthy food programs for children and youth.

Advertisement

Video Home