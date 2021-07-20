Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 20 2021 9:39pm
02:29

B.C. evening weather forecast: July 20

The fear is that the B.C. wildfire situation will only get worse before it gets better in the province. Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has an update on the July 20 evening forecast and the fire weather index.

