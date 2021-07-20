Menu

The Morning Show
July 20 2021 10:46am
05:24

Olympic figure skater Kaitlyn Weaver on life as an openly queer woman

Ice dancer Kaitlyn Weaver joins The Morning Show to talk about Summer Olympics and a wave of revolution in the sports community.

