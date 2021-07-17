Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 17 2021 9:58pm
01:37

Team Rubicon Canada heading the Lytton, B.C.

The volunteer-driven team of military veterans and first responders who helped Fort McMurray recover from a 2016 wildfire disaster is now headed to Lytton, B.C. to aid the fire-ravaged village in its efforts to rebuild. Kristen Robinson reports.

