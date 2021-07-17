Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 17 2021 9:44pm
01:58

More than 300 active wildfires burning in B.C.

More than 300 active wildfires are burning in our province with 27 of them sparked in the last two days alone. Paul Johnson has the latest from 100 Mile House where residents are coping with multiple fires in the region.

