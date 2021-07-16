Menu

Fire
July 16 2021 9:53pm
02:42

Residents refuse to leave evacuation zone

Some residents near 100 Mile House are refusing to leave their homes, choosing to stay and fight wildfires licking at their houses, rather than obey evacuation orders. Paul Johnson reports.

