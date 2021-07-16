Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton July 16 2021 8:49pm 02:07 Future of COVID-19 testing in Alberta Alberta is transitioning into a new stage of the pandemic and experts say testing will also need to change at some point. Julia Wong explains. COVID-19 testing may have to be scaled back in Alberta in the future: experts REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8035768/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8035768/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?