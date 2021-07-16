Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 16 2021 8:49pm
02:07

Future of COVID-19 testing in Alberta

Alberta is transitioning into a new stage of the pandemic and experts say testing will also need to change at some point. Julia Wong explains.

Advertisement

Video Home