Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health
July 16 2021 5:14pm
01:55

Shortage of nurses in N.S. getting worse

As we head into an expected provincial election call, the shortage of nurses in Nova Scotia will be a key issue. The president of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union called it the worst she has seen in 30 years. Jesse Thomas has more.

Advertisement

Video Home