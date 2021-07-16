Menu

Canada
July 16 2021 1:50pm
04:02

Small business struggling with debt and revenue in pandemic recovery

As BC begins to recover from the pandemic, some small businesses are getting left behind. CFIB President and CEO Dan Kelly joins Sonia Sunger to talk about some of the problems they are facing.

