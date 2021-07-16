Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
July 16 2021 10:31am
03:22

Weekend Entertainment

From DJ’s at the Jardin Royalmount to the Festival International Nuits D’Afrique, there is plenty to do this weekend in Montreal. Entertainment Columnist Chris Bumbray joins Global’s Laura Casella with all your weekend entertainment.

