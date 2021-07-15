Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
July 15 2021 2:32pm
02:16

Poor air quality across much of Alberta due to drifting B.C. wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from B.C. is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility across much of Alberta, including in Edmonton. Jennifer Crosby and Jesse Beyer have more on the Thursday noon news.

