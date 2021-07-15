Global News at Noon Edmonton July 15 2021 2:32pm 02:16 Poor air quality across much of Alberta due to drifting B.C. wildfire smoke Wildfire smoke from B.C. is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility across much of Alberta, including in Edmonton. Jennifer Crosby and Jesse Beyer have more on the Thursday noon news. Wildfire smoke leads to air quality statement for much of Alberta REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8031090/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8031090/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?