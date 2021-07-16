Menu

Canada
July 16 2021 9:45am
01:34

Residential schools source of intergenerational trauma for Indigenous people

Author John Langan describes some of the intergenerational trauma his parents suffered from attending residential schools, one he calls a common Indigenous experience.

