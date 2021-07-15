Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 15 2021 12:03pm
04:51

Canada keeps lagging behind in travel recovery

When it comes to recovery from COVID-19 travel recovery, Canada continues to lag behind. Travel consultant Claire Newell joins Sonia Sunger with more on the issues.

