Global News Morning BC July 15 2021 12:03pm 04:51 Canada keeps lagging behind in travel recovery When it comes to recovery from COVID-19 travel recovery, Canada continues to lag behind. Travel consultant Claire Newell joins Sonia Sunger with more on the issues. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8030407/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8030407/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?