Global News Morning Saskatoon July 15 2021 10:12am 04:35 Travel Tips: Taking a tour through the Rocky Mountains Barb Crowe with Ixtapa Travel joins Global News Morning with her experience on the Rocky Mountaineer train in Banff, and that one European country is welcoming Canadians back. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8029969/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8029969/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?