Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 14 2021 10:06pm
01:42

New wildfire evacuation orders issues for 100 mile house

With 25 new fires burning in the province, we are seeing more evacuation orders this evening. Julia Foy has details on the recent order in 100 mile house.

