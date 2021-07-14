Canada July 14 2021 5:58pm 02:11 COVID-19: Quebec tourism industry taking a hit Montreal-area business leaders are putting pressure on the federal government to open up borders to non-essential travellers. They argue fully vaccinated travellers should be allowed to enter the country. Global’s Tim Sargeant has more. COVID-19: Pressure mounts to reopen borders as Montreal’s tourism industry continues to struggle REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8028575/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8028575/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?