Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
July 14 2021 5:58pm
02:11

COVID-19: Quebec tourism industry taking a hit

Montreal-area business leaders are putting pressure on the federal government to open up borders to non-essential travellers. They argue fully vaccinated travellers should be allowed to enter the country. Global’s Tim Sargeant has more.

Advertisement

Video Home