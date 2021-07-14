Menu

Adagio Acres
July 14 2021 10:02am
06:36

Dry conditions in Manitoba causing big problems for farmers

Amy Nikkel of Adagio Acres chats with Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans about the issues their farm is facing due to the dry weather conditions.

